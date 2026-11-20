Anil Kapoor recently met French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Sharing the pictures from the meet-up on his Instagram feed, Anil Kapoor shared that they discussed ideas about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture. Kapoor also thanked French President for making him feel at home. Kapoor also recalled that he first met Macron in India.

"When I first met President Emmanuel Macron in India, our conversation flowed so naturally that it felt like we'd known each other for years. Meeting him again in Paris brought back that same warmth," wrote Anil Kapoor.

"We spoke about art, culture, cinema, AI, energy and architecture, and explored beautiful pieces in his office dating back to Napoleon's time. From the lessons of history, to the future of our children and grandchildren will inherit, it was a truly enriching exchange," he added.

"Thank you, my dear Emmanuel, for your kindness and for making my nephew and me feel so at home in Paris. I'm glad for our friendship and look forward to welcoming you back in India," he signed off.

The post invited a lot of love from the Internet.

A user wrote, "CLASS MEETS CLASS, PURE ELEGANCE."

Another user wrote, "Most favourite person in the world."

"Favourite actor in Bollywood," a third comment read.

A couple of days ago, Anil Kapoor was pictured with Lalit Modi, Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Panday in Italy.

Thanking the guests, host Soldano Kunz D'Asburgo Lorena wrote (translated) on Instagram, "When the glamour of Bollywood meets the soul of Florence. A special evening at La Giostra in the company of true icons of Indian cinema and culture."

"Thank you for the smiles, the toasts and the memories shared around our table," wrote the host.

In an old conversation with content creator Lily Singh, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor shared what he described as one of the regrets of his life. "Of course, I am close to my siblings. But I started pursuing my career at a very young age. Almost when I was 18 or 19. So, first, I was in school, obviously, when you are in school, and then I just went into university. And before I could really complete my studies, my dad was not well. He had a heart attack. He was a film producer, so it was very difficult to become a leading man in his films," he said.

"I said I have to become an actor. I have to become a leading man. In order to pursue my career, I really couldn't give that kind of time or show my feelings. I was constantly more wanting to make a career and become an actor. So, I was always trying to find a job," Kapoor said.

However, he said he remained close to his brothers, perhaps not in the traditional sense of the term.

"So, among my siblings, all of them are very emotional. They meet each other a lot. I have always been a little aloof. So, they wonder sometimes that I am in a way trying to pursue my dreams. So, I am close, but not that typically close. I think that's one of my regrets," he said.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha.

Also Read | Lalit Modi, Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday And Sanjay Kapoor Catch Up In Italy. See Pics