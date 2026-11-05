Stunt Coordinator Geeta Tandon Calls Out Mistreatment On <i>India Ke Top 1%</i>, Anil Kapoor And Farah Khan Apologise

Stunt coordinator Geeta Tandon accused the team of Anil Kapoor's show India Ke Top 1% of disrespecting her. Calling out the team, Geeta revealed she and her son were invited as guests but had to wait for 9 hours without any update from the production team.

Geeta, who is a stunt professional and a body double with over two decades of experience, shared a post on Instagram and wrote that she received an invitation from the production team to appear as a guest on the show with her son. She revealed that although the appearance was unpaid, she agreed, hoping it would give them some visibility. She also gave up a day's work and called her son back from Goa for the shoot.

According to Geeta, they arrived at the sets at 12:30 PM and were told their segment would be filmed within a few hours. However, the wait kept getting longer, with no clear information about when they would be called. “My son and I were made to sit in a tent, with barely anyone available to even ask for tea or coffee. No proper communication. No updates. No clarity about when we would be called,” she wrote.

When she asked the production team about the delay, Geeta alleged that the production manager said, “If they want to leave, let them leave. But they can't leave without singing.” She shared that the experience left her no choice but to walk out, and they eventually left the set at 9:15 PM.

“I have spent years walking alongside some of the biggest names in the industry. Yet people like me, who work tirelessly behind the camera, are still sometimes treated as though our time and our presence mean nothing. The person standing behind the camera deserves the same dignity as the person standing in front of it,” she added.

Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor Respond To Geeta Tandon's Post

Farah Khan, who was a special guest at the episode replied to Geeta's post and apologised for the incident. Explaining that she was occupied with the second episode, the filmmaker wrote, “Geetaji apologies... I had no idea you were there as I was shooting for the 2nd episode in the evening... otherwise I would have made you sit in my van, as would Anil if he knew... We have tremendous respect for you and your hard work.”

Photo Credit: Instagram

The show's host Anil Kapoor also acknowledged her disappointment. “Geeta ji, it genuinely saddens me to hear this. As the host, I always wanted everyone who was part of the show to feel welcome and respected. You and your son came as our guests. I'm sorry that your experience left you feeling otherwise. I've been in this industry long enough to know how much dignity and respect matter, and I would never want anyone to feel that they were treated with anything less,” he wrote. The actor further thanked Geeta for sharing her genuine feedback.

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