Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Mammootty's film OM: Operation Mole has finally hit theatres. Directed and written by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film has received mixed reactions so far from the audiences. Early reviews on X have praised the performances of the leading cast but criticised certain aspects of the film, including its editing and screenplay.



OM revolves around a covert operation and a red sandalwood smuggling network. The film features an ensemble cast including Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah, among others.



OM X Reviews



Some users called the film a “decent” movie, highlighting the cast performance and emotional scenes.



“Overall a decent film with great performance from all the leads. The film never really focuses on the checkpoints, has some good blocks, obviously the forest fight. It could have been more gripping with less run time. Emo game work really well, so yeah best for D after TC,” a person wrote.





Mammooty, Dhanush and Sai Pallavi's performances were singled out by many people as one of the highlights of OM. The background score and interval block also received praise.



A comment read, “Barring some sloppy edit choices, #OM is a very well-written and performed crime drama. Sai Pallavi steals the show, Mammootty and Dhanush are great casting decisions. @SaiAbhyankkar delivers as usual. But the film needed to be at least 15 mins shorter to be outstanding.”



A few users compared the movie to Allu Arjun's Pushpa franchise, which also revolved around sandalwood smuggling. “OM is an awesome movie! Dhanush and Mammootty have completely nailed it! It is Sai Abhyankkar's career best, he is going to rule for the next 10 years! It has completely outshined Pushpa you don't even feel the time passing while watching it.This is the next blockbuster of the year,” a fan claimed.



Another user pointed out that the lack of “wow” moments made the film longer. “Om - Decent. All three lead roles did well. Story, songs and bgm to an extent worked well. But screenplay could have been better. When you go for a 3-hour film, the narration should have wow moments at regular intervals to make the length feel easier. Very convenient writing. Climax surprise,” the person noted.



Some criticised the screenplay, pointing out that it let down the film. “Had a story with the potential to become a blockbuster, but due to over dramatic screenplay, it didn't quite land. Still, a ONE-TIME WATCH,” another commented.



About OM



OM: Operation Mole follows was announced in November 2024 under the working title D55. The title was announced as OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood in June. The film was renamed OM: Operation Mole a week before its theatrical release.



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