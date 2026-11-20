Actor Dhanush's latest film, OM, hit theatres today, November 20, amid growing speculation about the actor's possible political ambitions. While the film may be seen as a spy thriller, director Rajkumar Periasamy tells NDTV exclusively that it is much more than that - an "undercover emotional drama" that blends two genres.

"OM is an undercover emotional drama. It is a two-genre film," Rajkumar Periasamy told NDTV.

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah, among others. The director says the actors have come on board not merely as star attractions but to bring greater depth to the narrative.

"All are exceptional actors. They've come on board to elevate the storyline. This ensemble of actors gives the characters the necessary depth and new dimensions," he said.

For Rajkumar Periasamy, OM is particularly special, marking the third film in his directorial career after Rangoon (2017) and Amaran (2024).

"This is a special film for me, the third film in my career. OM will be a memorable, entertaining film," he told NDTV.

The film has music by Sai Abhyankkar, while Ezhil Arasu has handled cinematography.

The director also weighed in on the trend of early morning screenings, with 6 am shows becoming a prominent feature of Tamil cinema releases.

"Six am shows are good for Tamil cinema," he said.

The release comes at a time when Dhanush's political ambitions are increasingly being discussed. The actor has reportedly held a series of meetings with functionaries of his fan clubs. At a motivational programme, special speakers also urged his fans to participate in public welfare activities. His fan association has meanwhile been renamed the Dhanush Welfare Movement, adding to the speculation about a possible political entry.

Asked whether OM carries any political messaging, Rajkumar Periasamy was categorical that the film is not intended as a political statement.

"There is no political message in the film, but there is a message for the public," he told NDTV.