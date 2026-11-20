Kriti Sanon shared a sweet birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend and UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia on Thursday. Taking to social media, the actor posted a candid photo of Kabir posing against a sunset backdrop. He is seen making a goofy expression in the picture.

In the caption, Kriti wrote, “Happy Birthday, Cutie!” accompanied by a red heart and an evil-eye emoji.

Kriti's sister Nupur Sanon also shared a series of posts on Instagram wishing Kabir on his special day. One of the pictures showed Nupur dancing with Kabir. The image seems to be from Nupur's wedding celebrations in January. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Kabuu! Here to hug you, annoy you & do some Bhangra on your nerves bro!” she wrote, adding a postscript referencing the “T&I bgm”.

In the follow-up post, she added, "Keep smiling, radiating your positive energy and being the guy with the purest heart!”

Rumours about Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia's relationship first surfaced in 2024 after the two were spotted together on several occasions. Kabir was also present at Kriti's birthday celebrations in Greece in July that year. Pictures and videos from the getaway made their way online.

Speculation gained further momentum when Kabir was seen spending time with Kriti and her family. The two were also spotted celebrating New Year in Dubai alongside Nupur Sanon and her then-boyfriend, now-husband, Stebin Ben. Despite the frequent appearances together, Kriti and Kabir have neither confirmed nor addressed the dating rumours publicly.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in Cocktail 2 alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is now set to headline a large-scale horror film backed by Maddock Films. Further details about the project are awaited.

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