Ajinkya Deo, who plays the role of Maharishi Vishwamitra in Ramayana, shared excitement about the possibility of the epic saga extending beyond two parts. Although the actor clarified he has no information about a potential third instalment, he would be delighted if the makers decide to extend the franchise.

Talking about the possibility of Ramayana Part 3 Ajinkya told India TV, “I haven't heard this, so I wouldn't comment on that." However, he welcomed the idea of the makers planning more instalments. “But if somebody from the makers has said it, I will be more than happy because then I think I'll have a more extensive role. It's welcome. It's welcome. I mean, why three? They should make it in five parts."

The actor also expressed his desire to remain associated with the franchise for as many instalments as the makers plan. Sharing an update on the second instalment of Ramayana, Ajinkya revealed that a significant portion of the film has been shot already.

Talking about Ramayana Part 2, Ajinkya shared that the sequel would be mounted on a much larger scale than the first part. “In Part 2, the biggest package is going to be Hanuman Ji, with Sunny Deol playing Hanuman," he said, adding, “Next part, I think it's going to be a banger. It's going to be huge. If this is big, that is going to be bigger."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film also features other stars, including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta, among others.

Ramayana Part 1 has witnessed a stellar box office performance and became the fastest Indian film to enter the Rs 1,500 crore worldwide club. The film's second instalment is currently slated to hit the theatres in 2028.

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