Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on November 19. The couple have named their first child Dev. Samantha shared the news on Instagram today with the caption, "Our beautiful baby boy. DEV NIDIMORU. The happiest our hearts have ever been." The post features a heartwarming picture of the newborn's tiny hands nestled in his parent's hands.

Samantha and Raj recently performed an intimate puja ceremony at their home, seeking blessings for their first child. The actor, who was last seen in the hit Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram, shared glimpses of the celebrations on Instagram.

The opening frame of her post featured Samantha dressed in a red suit, while Raj wore a cream-coloured kurta and white pyjamas. In other pictures, the then mom-to-be was seen seeking blessings from her elders and posing with family members.

Unlike other actor couples, Samantha and Raj didn't inform fans about the pregnancy through social media. The actor surprised audiences when she flaunted her baby bump at the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaaram with Raj and film's director BV Nandini Reddy by her side. Samantha co-produced the Telugu movie with Raj, who also served as the story and screenplay writer.

At one of the events after announcing her pregnancy, Samantha said she would go on a "maternity leave" after wrapping up her ongoing projects.

"After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans," she said.

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

The duo fuelled relationship rumours last year when she shared pictures from the World Pickleball League, where she was seen cheering for the Chennai Super Champs in the stands alongside him.

Samantha and Raj first worked together on the popular web series The Family Man 2, fronted by Manoj Bajpayee. They reunited for the Indian spin-off of the Citadel franchise, Citadel: Honey Bunny, also starring Varun Dhawan.

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