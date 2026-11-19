Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with her husband and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The actor, who is in her third trimester, recently celebrated an intimate traditional baby shower ceremony, known as Seemantham, with her family.

Pictures and videos from the celebrations have surfaced on social media, leaving fans delighted.

In the photographs, Samantha is seen dressed in a red outfit as she celebrates the occasion with Raj, her in-laws and extended family.

The ceremony brought both families together to bless the couple as they prepare to welcome their first child. The couple is reportedly expecting their baby in December 2026.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Sister-In-Law Shares Glimpses Of Baby Shower

Samantha's sister-in-law, Sheetal Nidimoru, shared a video compiling glimpses from the traditional ceremony. Along with the video, she penned a heartfelt note about the celebrations and the family's traditions.

Recalling how she had been looking forward to the occasion, Sheetal wrote, "'When can we do this, Babu?' I'd been asking my annayya for so long. And finally, it was time."

She added that family members who had helped raise them travelled from different places to be part of the celebrations. She wrote, "Our pinnammas and peddamma who helped raise us came from near and far for Matru Shishu Mangala Ashirvadam, to bless Sam and the precious little one already reigning over our hearts and soon, our Samrajyam."

Talking about the significance of family prayers and traditions, Sheetal recalled how gathering around the home altar was a part of their childhood. She said, "In our family, gathering at the home altar to chant and sing was part of everyday life. We grew up doing it with our grandparents, and aunties. Amma and Nanna made sure we continued. Whatever had happened that day, we sat together in prayer. It reset the home, and us. I'm grateful they gave us that."

She further spoke about seeing the family's traditions come alive during the ceremony. "I saw it all come alive in our aunties. They had travelled without their families and were together again, chanting, singing, laughing like girlfriends, and doting on my brother and me. This time, Sam and the baby to be born were receiving all that affection too."

Details Of Samantha's Baby Shower Ceremony

Sharing details about the rituals performed during the ceremony, Sheetal revealed that the family offered the Sri Suktam and Gayatri Devi homam. They also chanted the Gayatri mantra 21 times and performed their familiar family prayers.

She also shared that a special song was composed for Samantha and the baby. "Then came a song just for them :). Padma Shri Shobha Raju pinnamma composed it with love and a little mischief. I sang, Padma Shri Vidushi Sumitra Guha peddamma added her beautiful ragas, Neeru aunty joined my lines, and Amma and Usha aunty became our chorus. We had our own little family production :)!"

Expressing gratitude to everyone who helped organise the ceremony, Sheetal added, "I'm grateful to everyone who helped bring us together. Seeing so many mothers blessing Sam was everything I had hoped for."

She concluded her note with an emotional message for the unborn baby and sought blessings for Samantha's well-being. She wrote, "Little one, look at all the love you've already brought together- even before you arrived. We seek your blessings for Sam's smooth delivery and well-being, and for the baby's long, healthy life, filled with kindness, character, and purpose."

Background

This is not the first intimate ceremony the couple has hosted ahead of welcoming their child. In September 2026, Samantha also participated in a baby shower ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

The ceremony followed Srividya traditions and included Kalaa Aavarana and Sri Chakra rituals, guided by a Srividya Upasaka.

The venue holds special significance for the couple as Samantha and Raj got married there in December 2025 at the Linga Bhairavi temple.