Rumours of a breakup between television actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh have been making headlines. A section of the internet speculated that Avinash allegedly cheated on Eisha with his co-star Rishita Kothari. The two are set to share screen space in an upcoming project and recently travelled to Kashmir for its shoot.

Rishita's boyfriend, Mridul Meena, has now come out in her defence, asking media organisations and social media platforms to refrain from spreading unverified claims or sensationalising personal matters. He also urged people to stop involving Rishita in the ongoing speculation.

Resharing a post by a media outlet on his Instagram Stories, Mridul wrote, “I just wanted to clarify. A humble request to all media pages: Please don't jump to conclusions or spread stories about anyone's personal life. A relationship is not entertainment or something to be sensationalised.”

He appealed to people to refrain from involving Rishita in the theories. “Please live and let live, and kindly keep me and Rishita out of such speculations. We are focused on our own lives and work. Let people live peacefully and respect their privacy Thank you for understanding," he concluded.

Avinash Mishra also addressed the breakup rumours surrounding him and Eisha Singh. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor shared a note asking media outlets to respect their privacy.

He wrote, “Guys, let's put this behind us and move forward. The last few weeks have been tough for many. Requesting media pages to respect everyone's privacy. Relationships are personal, not public entertainment. Not everything is about views and engagement. Let's allow people to live in peace.”

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh first met and became friends on Bigg Boss 18. In October 2026, after Avinash won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the two confessed their love for each other at the victory celebration and later made their relationship official on Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Breakup rumours erupted earlier this month after Eisha unfollowed Avinash on Instagram. A viral audio clip attributed to Eisha's mother alleged infidelity on Avinash's side.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Avinash Mishra Takes Home Trophy, Rs 20 lakh And A Luxury Car