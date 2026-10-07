Why Vivian Dsena Skipped Avinash Mishra's <i>Khatron Ke Khiladi 15</i> Party

Avinash Mishra celebrated his big win on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 with a special victory party with his friends and industry colleagues. His Bigg Boss 18 co-contestant and friend Vivian Dsena was noticeably absent from the celebration. The actor has now revealed the reason he could not join Avinash and others at the victory bash.

In a post shared on his Instagram Story, Vivian wrote, "I've seen all your messages since yesterday asking why I wasn't at Avinash's party and whether I'm in Mumbai. Yes, I am."

The actor further explained that health issues kept him from socialising and attending gatherings lately. “I've just been genuinely quite unwell and haven't really been up to going out or socialising. As much as i would've loved to be there, i just wasn't feeling well enough to make it,” he added.

Hinting at his much-awaited reunion with Avinash, Vivian wrote, "I'll make up for ii soon. Some reunions are long overdue, and ours definitely is. And to everyone who reached out and checked in-thank you. It really means a lot."

He then asked everyone to put all the questions aside and focus on celebrating Avinash and his victory. "Congratulations, Avinash! So happy and proud of you. Wishing you many more milestones and moments like this," the actor concluded.

Avinash Mishra won Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, beating Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. The finale featured five contestants, including Avinash, Rithvik, Orry, Harsh Gujral and Rubina Dilaik. The latter two were eliminated in the opening round.

Avinash then edged out Rithvik and Orry in the final stunt to claim the coveted trophy. Along with the title, he took home Rs 20 lakh, a brand-new car and a trip to Europe.

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