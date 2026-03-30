Vivian Dsena And Nouran Aly Welcome Their Second Child, A Baby Boy

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Vivian Dsena's Instagram. The Bigg Boss 18 fame and his wife, Nouran Aly, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy.

Sharing the happy news with his social media fam, the actor wrote, “Went a little off the radar... not without reason. Some stories aren't announced, they're lived first. The silence said enough...The kingdom just got bigger...and this time….It's a Prince.” The caption simply read, “Alhamdulillah.”

As expected, the comments section quickly filled up with love and wishes from Vivian Dsena's industry friends. Rubina Dilaik wrote, “Omg ! Beautiful…… congratulations.” Yamini Malhotra commented, “Mashallah . Congratulations.” Meanwhile, Bharti Singh also dropped in with congratulatory wishes along with several red heart emojis.

Before Nouran Aly, Vivian Dsena was married to Vahbiz Dorabjee. The two reportedly tied the knot in 2013, but parted ways in 2016 and were legally divorced in 2021. Vivian later found love again and married Nouran, a former journalist from Egypt, in 2022. Before welcoming their baby boy, the couple had their daughter, Layan Vivian Dsena.

During his stint on Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena opened up about how he first met Nouran. The actor shared, “We first started professionally, she needed an interview with me and I made her wait for four months. She's still taking revenge. She contacted my team and I didn't even realise that four months had passed. I received a message saying, ‘This is really unprofessional,' and I think she wrote more too. So, I replied, ‘Dear Miss Nouran, I don't know who this person you're talking about, but the person you described is certainly not me'.” After that exchange, things moved pretty quickly – the interview got scheduled within the next 48 hours, and they instantly hit it off.

Over the years, Vivian Dsena has appeared in popular shows like Kasamh Se, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Sirf Tum. He has also been part of reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.