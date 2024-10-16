<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: "<i>Ladki</i> Solid <i>Hai</i>" - Vivian Dsena On Meeting His Wife Nouran Aly

Vivian Dsena has been making waves in entertainment news following his participation in Bigg Boss 18. During a candid conversation on the reality show, the actor opened up about how he first met his wife, Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly. While speaking with fellow participant Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian revealed that their relationship began professionally when Nouran reached out to him for an interview. He explained, “Our start was professional. I made her wait for four months because she wanted to interview me. She's still taking revenge for that!” as quoted by Money Control.

Vivian Dsena mentioned that Nouran Aly had contacted his team, but because of his hectic schedule, it took months for him to respond. When Shilpa inquired if Nouran had travelled to Mumbai for the interview, Vivian clarified that it was conducted online. He said, “She messaged me after waiting for a long time, saying I was unprofessional and egoistic. I replied, ‘Dear Miss Nouran, I don't know who you're talking about, but the person described is certainly not me.'” After this initial exchange, the interview was scheduled within 24 to 48 hours, and they immediately hit it off.

Vivian Dsena further shared that their first in-person meeting occurred when he was invited to Egypt for an event. He also mentioned that his divorce from his ex-wife, model Vahbbiz Dorabjee had been finalised during the lockdown, which signalled a fresh start in his life. Vivian and Vahbiz reportedly got married in 2013. They separated in 2016 and got legally divorced in 2021.

When asked about how long he's been married to Nouran Aly, Vivian Dsena responded, “I don't count. Enough years for her to understand and tolerate me. Tolerating is important in a relationship, and life teaches you that. My changes in attitude and behaviour didn't happen overnight. All in all, I would say, ‘Ladki solid hai boss,' and I feel worthy to have her in my life.” Vivian and Nouran got married in 2022. The couple are proud parents to a daughter Layan Vivian Dsena.