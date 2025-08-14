OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (Aug 17-24): <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>, <i>Hostage</i> And More

Brace yourselves, movie buffs and entertainment lovers — this week is going to be a blast. A variety of films and web shows are coming to your nearest theatres and OTT platforms, making for a delightful lineup for every kind of viewer. From high-octane action to rib-tickling comedy, there is something for everyone.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at what the week has to offer. Dive in!

1. Tribanadhari Barbarik — Theatres (Aug 22)

Where myth meets mystery — that is the crux of this Mohan Srivatsa directorial featuring Motta Rajendran, Sanchi Rai, VTV Ganesh and Vasishta N. Simha in key roles. The film teases a bold blend of ancient lore and contemporary storytelling, with multiple character arcs, making it a must-watch for thrill-seekers.

2. Aema (August 22, Netflix)

This K-drama is set in the 1980s, where two best friends, Jeong Hui-ran (Lee Hanee) and Shin Joo-ae (Hyo-rin Bang), join forces for an erotic film titled Madame Aema. Although their bold step provokes censorship and challenges, their movie becomes a box office success.

3. Twelve (August 23, Disney+)

K-drama fans, you are in luck. Apart from Aema, another much-awaited series coming soon is Twelve. The story centres around 12 angels, disguised as humans on Earth, who are protecting South Korea from evil spirits. Interestingly, each of their characteristics is based on the 12 zodiac signs.

4. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty (August 23, Netflix)

Get ready for a flavourful culinary ride packed with time-travel romance. Bon Appétit, Your Majesty stars Lim Yoona as Yeon Ji-young, a skilled French chef who catapults 500 years back into the Joseon era. She navigates daily challenges in the chaotic court of King Lee Heon, a ruler famed as both a tyrant and a gourmand.

5. Bigg Boss Season 19 (Aug 24, JioHotstar)

The moment all binge-watchers have been waiting for is finally here. Salman Khan is back with the 19th season of Bigg Boss, promising unlimited fun, drama and entertainment. Reportedly, some of the contestants this season include Gautami Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gaurav Taneja, Mr Faisu, Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Gaurav Khanna and Dhanashree Verma.

6. Peacemaker – Season 2 (Aug 22, JioHotstar)

Peacemaker Season 2 picks up shortly after the Superman events, serving as both a follow-up and a connection to the rebooted DC Universe. John Cena returns as anti-hero Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker, grappling with the consequences of his past. Frank Grillo joins the cast as Rick Flag Sr, seeking vengeance for his son's death.

7. Hostage (August 21, Netflix)

Get ready for an edge-of-your-seat adventure with this gripping five-episode political thriller directed by Isabelle Sieb and Amy Neil. Headlined by Suranne Jones and Julie Delpy, the limited series follows two leaders navigating their crumbling worlds when a personal crisis strikes.

8. Long Story Short (August 22, Netflix)

Created by BoJack Horseman's Raphael Bob-Waksberg, this adult animated series revolves around a dysfunctional family. Every member battles personal demons, shares a tangled history, inside jokes, and old wounds — in a story that is deeply humane and thought-provoking.

9. The Truth About Jussie Smollett? (August 22, Netflix)

This documentary offers a closer look at the life of actor-singer Jussie Smollett, exploring claims that he was the victim of hate crimes. The docu-series features exclusive interviews with Jussie, police officers, lawyers, journalists and investigators, all sharing fresh evidence about the case.

10. Gold Rush Gang (August 21, Netflix)

A true-blue Western action-comedy, Gold Rush Gang is set at the end of World War II. Led by Phetthai Vongkhamlao, the action-packed series follows Thai bandit Ko-Wah Thungsong and his crew as they plot to rob a Japanese army train brimming with gold.

11. The Dooars World – (August 15, Discovery+)

Venture into the world of wildlife with this captivating documentary, directed by Shaon Pritam Baral and narrated by Dia Mirza. It focuses on the alluvial floodplains of Dooars, nestled between India and Bhutan, offering a glimpse of the region's rich biodiversity — including red pandas, Himalayan salamanders, golden langurs, one-horned rhinos and more.