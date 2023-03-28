Vivian Dsena, Married To An Egyptian, Reveals He Has Followed Islam Since 2019

Vivian Dsena shared this picture. (courtesy: viviandsena)

Vivian Dsena in a recent interview opened up about his wedding (which happened a year ago) to his girlfriend Nouran Aly, a former journalist from Egypt. Speaking to Times Of India, he revealed that he also has a four-month-old daughter and has named her Layan Vivian Dsena. Also, the Madhubala actor shared that he has been following Islam since 2019. "Yes, I am married and have a four-month-old daughter. What's the big deal about it, and how is this anyone's concern? We would have announced the news of my marriage and the arrival of my daughter, but when I thought the time was right," Times Of India quoted the actor saying.

Speaking about his wedding, Vivian Dsena said, "I tied the knot with Nouran in an intimate ceremony in Egypt around a year ago."

Expressing his happiness on becoming a father, Vivian said, "Becoming a father is a dream come true and the most wonderful feeling. I feel on top of the world each time I hold my baby in my arms. What more could I have asked for? We have named our daughter Layan Vivian Dsena."

During the interview, Vivian Dsena opened up about following Islam. "Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest," the actor was quoted saying.

Vivian Dsena was earlier married to Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-star Vahbiz Dorabjee, but the couple got divorced in 2021.