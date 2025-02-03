<i>Bigg Boss 18</i> Winner Karan Veer Mehra Takes A Jibe At Vivian Dsena (Again) For Not Inviting To His Party

Bigg Boss 18 first runner-up Vivian Dsena hosted a party after the finale where Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang and Shilpa Shirodkar were MIA. Later, Karan Veer revealed he was not invited to the party.

Sandip Sikcand, who shares a two-decade old friendship with Karan Veer, hosted a party recently, where they, deliberately, took a jibe at Vivian Dsena. Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar were present at the party.

In a video shared by the host, Sandiip Sikcand can be heard saying, "This is our party, and we have also not invited a few people. Because this is not a sponsored party, this is a proper party. And I want to go on and on about it."

Karan Veer quips and says in the video, "I share a 20-year old friendship with him." Vivian Dsena and Karan are friends of 12 years and the friendship has its shares of rise and fall in the recent years.

Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly later addressed the issue of excluding Karan Veer in public.

In a recent interview when Vivian was asked about Karan's absence from the party, Nouran quickly responded, "I'm the one who was inviting, it was a surprise party, I will invite the ones who didn't hurt us, that's all."

After his win, Karan Veer was asked to share high and low points of his Bigg Boss journey by SCREEN. Speaking to the publication, Karan Veer said, "The low point was the roast I did for Vivian, I should have avoided that."

Talking about his bittersweet equation with a friend of 12 years Karan Veer said, "We had a lover's spat on the show, actually both of our definitions of friendship are very different.

"He thought of me as a dearer friend and I was coming from a space where I thought he was getting things very easily. But now it's a 100-day friendship," said Karan Veer.

Karan Veer Mehra beat one of the strongest contenders of this season Vivian Dsena to lift the trophy in Bigg Boss 18. He took home cash prize of Rs 50 lakh along with the trophy.