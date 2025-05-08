Karan Veer Mehra Attends Acting Workshop With Munawar Faruqui, Shehnaaz Gill And Others

Bigg Boss winners Munawar Faruqui and Karan Veer Mehra recently had a reunion. The duo attended an acting workshop in Mumbai. FYI: Munawar won Bigg Boss Season 17 in 2024 while Karan Veer Mehra was titled the winner of Season 18 in 2025.

Munawar and Karan were joined by other celebrities like Shehnaaz Gill, Kubbra Sait, Mallika Dua, Rithvik Dhanjani, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ankush Bahuguna in the workshop. The group came under one roof to take acting lessons from industry veteran, Saurabh Sachdeva.

On Wednesday, Kubbra shared glimpses from their week-long workshop on Instagram. The images featured the group in various candid moments. In the caption, Kubbra wrote, "Seven days, a bunch of wild hearts, one sacred space and boom—we bared it all. No filters. Just truth. We saw magic in ourselves…and even more in each other."

She added, "Big love to the gentlest badass of a teacher @saurabhsachdeva77 @theactorstruth. You promised to teach us acting. You ended up teaching us life."

Reacting to the post, Raghav Juyal wrote, "Missed it". Mallika Dua added, "Beautiful lil kubz,"

Karan Veer Mehra also shared pictures from the workshop on Instagram. The side note read, "Finding the method in the madness with @saurabhsachdeva77 @theactorstruth & the beautiful gang."

ICYDK: Karan Veer Mehra rose to fame through his role in Pavitra Rishta. The actor later participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Bigg Boss 18. He came out as the winner in both shows.

On the future work front, Karan Veer Mehra has reportedly signed a film titled Real Hero opposite his real-life partner Chum Darang.

Munawar Faruqui, on the other hand, gained prominence as a stand-up comedian through his YouTube videos. His popularity surged after winning the reality show Lock Upp in 2022 and Bigg Boss 17 in 2024.

The star currently hosts the show Haftaa Vasooli on JioHotstar.