Comedian Munawar Faruqui Slammed By Internet For His Dig At Shahid-Kareena's Viral IIFA Video

If you have not seen the viral video of Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's recent reunion, you might be living under a rock.

The ex-couple met on Saturday at the IIFA 2025 press conference and shared a warm hug. A clip of this moment has sent the internet into a frenzy.

Now, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has reacted to their reunion with a hilarious post on X (formerly Twitter). Offering a witty remark, the stand-up comedian wrote, “Shahid Kapoor ke ghar pe aaj jagdaa hone wala hai… [There is going to be a fight at Shahid Kapoor's house today…]"

Munawar Faruqui's reaction didn't go down well with fans of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Many took to the comments section to criticize the Lock Upp 1 winner.

A user wrote, “How does he know that? Is he the gatekeeper at Shahid's house?”

A sarcastic comment read, “Kyu? Tumhare paas phone aaya tha kya? [Why? Did you get a call or what?]”

A person said, “Tumhari tarah nahi hai Shahid ...Kya lgta hai Mira ko pata ni hoga? How stupid! [Shahid is not like you... Do you really think Mira wouldn't know? How stupid!]”

“No way they're educated & well mature people,” read a remark.

Someone asked, “Tereko kya problem hai? [What is your problem?]”

An X user commented, “Teri comedy k standard gir gaye bhai. [Bro, your comedy standards have dropped.] The world has more mature people compared to you. “

In case you missed it, here is the viral video of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor sharing a hug:

Shahid Kapoor also shared his reaction after the video went viral. While the reunion took the internet by surprise, the actor appeared unfazed.

Speaking to the media on the green carpet of the IIFA Digital Awards, Shahid Kapoor said, "For us, it is nothing new... we meet here and there, and it's totally normal for us. If people felt nice, that's great."

Shahid and Kareena, who dated in the 2000s, shared the screen in films like Fida, Chup Chup Ke and Jab We Met. The two went their separate ways just before Jab We Met was filmed.

Kareena Kapoor got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The couple share two sons – Taimur and Jeh.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. The duo have a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain.