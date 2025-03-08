Jab They Met (Again): Exes Kareena Kapoor And Shahid Kapoor Share A Hug At IFFA 2025 Press Conference

IIFA 2025 is going to to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan on March 9. Ahead of the grand event, the organisers hosted a special press conference attended by several stars, including Kriti Sanon, Madhuri Dixit, Bobby Deol, and this year's hosts Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan.

One of the biggest highlights? Former couple Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were also present at the event. A clip making rounds online shows the Jab We Met co-stars sharing a warm hug.

Style check: Kareena rocked a chic beige outfit, while Shahid looked dapper in an all-white look.

It is not the first time that Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's reunion has caught internet's attention. In February 2024, Shahid and Kareena both attended the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards in Mumbai. On the red carpet, Shahid was seen standing with filmmakers Raj and DK when Kareena walked past him. She briefly spoke to his companion while Shahid stood there with an awkward smile. Click here to read in detail.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor first met on the sets of Fida in 2004 and soon started dating. Their relationship lasted until 2007, with their breakup happening during the making of Jab We Met.

Over the years, Kareena and Shahid worked together in multiple films like Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town and Milenge Milenge. In 2016, they both appeared in Udta Punjab. It is worth noting they did not share any scenes in the movie.

Kareena Kapoor got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The lovebirds are proud parents to two sons – Taimur and Jeh. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput. The couple has two children - daughter Misha and son Zain.