Jab They Ignored: This Awkward Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor Red Carpet Moment Is Crazy Viral

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor caught in an awkward moment.

Kareena Kapoor almost met her Udta Punjab co-star and ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Awards last night in Mumbai. It so happened that both the stars attended the award night on Tuesday and came face to face on the red carpet. In a clip from Dadasaheb Phalke event, Shahid was seen standing on the red carpet alongside filmmakers Raj and DK when Kareena Kapoor walked past him. The actress, who was dressed in a gorgeous golden ensemble, was seen speaking to his companion for a brief moment while Shahid smiled awkwardly.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor met on the sets of Fida in 2004 and began dating. The duo dated until 2007, parting ways during the filming of the superhit film Jab We Met. The two have starred in several movies including Chup Chup Ke, 36 China Town, Milenge Milenge among others. They also featured together in Udta Punjab in 2016, years after their breakup. The two, however, did not have a scene together in the film.

Last year, during the promotions of his film Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor was asked to name the one thing he would like to steal or imbibe from Kareena Kapoor. The actor said: “She always had a superstar quality, right from her first film, that was special about her.”

On the personal front, after dating for over five years, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and welcomed their sons Taimur in 2016 and Jeh in 2021. Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput, with whom he has two children - daughter Misha and son Zain.