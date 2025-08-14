Aadar Jain On Constant Nepotism Debate: "I Am Kareena And Ranbir's Cousin, But..."

Over the years, the conversation around nepotism has been rampant regarding star kids. Aadar Jain is the son of Manoj Jain and Rima Jain. The latter is the legendary actor Raj Kapoor's daughter. Recently, the Qaidi Band actor opened up on why he does not view himself as a "product of nepotism".

What's Happening

In a recent conversation with Etimes, Aadar Jain got candid about how the nepotism debate does not stand true for him.

He further elaborated on how he has had to combat several obstacles and how his cinematic lineage has not made it easy for him to find a footing in the industry.

Aadar Jain told Etimes, "People discuss nepotism, but I haven't reaped its rewards. Sure, I am Raj Kapoor's grandson, and I am cousins with Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, but that doesn't mean I get to star in 50 films a year or continuously sign brand deals and endorsements. Sadly, in that regard, I haven't been a product of nepotism."

He added, "It hasn't been simple. It has been a challenge. I have auditioned at numerous places. I've faced many rejections. Coping with those rejections is tough. I am passionate about my work. So, when you're not able to engage in what you love frequently, it certainly stings. The goal is to keep getting back up and motivating yourself."

He concluded by saying that he looks at all these challenges as life lessons. He also added that it has taken him time to secure his third project, which was Hello Charlie.

Aadar Jain Wedding

Earlier this year, Aadar Jain was in the news as he married Alekha Advani. The couple, who had an intimate Christian wedding in Goa, also had a grand Hindu ceremony in Mumbai.

Aadar and Alekha began dating in 2023. The actor proposed to Alekha in September last year.

Previously, Aadar had been in a relationship with Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria. The two made their romance Instagram official in August 2020 but eventually parted ways.

In A Nutshell

Aadar Jain recently spoke about the struggles he faces in securing films, despite being Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's cousin and Raj Kapoor's grandson. He further added that the nepotism debate does not apply to him, as he has had to face several struggles head-on to get his next film.