Messi Sums Up India Tour In 1-Minute Video With Kareena Kapoor And Taimur-Jeh In It

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a starry meet-and-greet session with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi during his ongoing G.O.A.T India Tour. Her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, accompanied her to the high-profile event.

Messi took to his social media to share a culmination of his wonderful time spent in India.

Messi who has a humongous following of 510 million on Instagram, wrote, "Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India! #GOATTourIndia #GOATconcert #MessiinIndia. A Satadru Dutta Initiative."

It is to be noted that Messi is the second most-followed footballer on Instagram, after Cristiano Ronaldo who has 669 million followers.

In Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, Messi met football icon Sunil Chhetri; cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also makes an appearance in the clip shared. In Hyderabad, he met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, interacted with several political leaders and young players.

Kareena On Taimur's Love For Messi

The actress has previously spoken about her elder child's love for football, sharing that Taimur's long-standing dream is to become a footballer like Messi.

In a picture shared on her Instagram Stories on the day of the event, the doting mother can be seen walking towards the doorway of their home while holding her sons' hands. She looked sophisticated and stylish in a khaki co-ord dress featuring a half-sleeved shirt top and a straight skirt, which she paired with matching high-heeled shoes.

Meanwhile, both boys wore white football jerseys with the number '10' printed on the back, paired with black shorts and trainers. While Taimur's jersey bore the name 'Messi', Jehangir's read 'Argentina'.

Both Taimur and Jehangir are often seen playing football, sometimes accompanied by their father, Saif Ali Khan. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

ALSO READ | Kareena Kapoor Khan Gears Up For Messi's GOAT India Tour In Mumbai With Sons Taimur And Jeh