Kareena Kapoor Khan Gears Up For Messi's GOAT India Tour In Mumbai With Sons Taimur And Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set for a starry meet-and-greet session with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi. Her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, are also accompanying her to the high-profile event. The actress has previously spoken about her elder child's love for football, sharing that Taimur's long-standing dream is to become a footballer like Messi.

As Lionel Messi's ongoing G.O.A.T India Tour continues to grab attention, Kareena is next in line to interact with the World Cup-winning footballer during his Mumbai visit. On Sunday afternoon, the actress shared a photo with her sons, Taimur and Jehangir, all ready to head to the event.

In a picture shared on her Instagram Stories, the doting mother can be seen walking towards the doorway of their home while holding her sons' hands. She looked sophisticated and stylish in a khaki co-ord dress featuring a half-sleeved shirt top and a straight skirt, which she paired with matching high-heeled shoes.

Meanwhile, both boys wore white football jerseys with the number '10' printed on the back, paired with black shorts and trainers. While Taimur's jersey bore the name 'Messi', Jehangir's read 'Argentina'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Rooting For GOAT India Tour

Ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival in the country, Kareena expressed her admiration for the football icon and confirmed their meeting during his much-anticipated second visit to India.

Sharing a post on Instagram, she wrote, "I've been cheering for him for years... and now I'll finally get to watch him live and meet him. Still feels surreal."

When Kareena Kapoor Khan Revealed Taimur's Dream To Be A Footballer

Despite hailing from a family of legendary actors, Taimur Ali Khan has no interest in acting. In an earlier conversation, Kareena revealed that her elder son is a sports enthusiast. She also spoke about her sons' passion for football and their shared admiration for Lionel Messi.

FYI: Both Taimur and Jehangir are often seen playing football, sometimes accompanied by their father, Saif Ali Khan.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

