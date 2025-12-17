How Akshaye Khanna's Rehman Dakait Became The (Unintended) Hero Of <i>Dhurandhar</i>

Dhurandhar was pitched as a big-scale spy action movie with a star-studded cast fronted by Ranveer Singh. Nearly two weeks after its release, the one actor fans can't stop talking about is Akshaye Khanna, who plays Lyari gangster Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's film.

The recluse -- who isn't even on social media -- has emerged as the real 'Dhurandhar' of this movie that is rewriting box office history. Be it his swag, dialogue delivery, or effortless dancing in the now-viral song FA9LA, the 50-year-old actor is the toast of the season.

Calling 2025 a landmark year for Akshaye Khanna won't be an exaggeration.

The Akshaye Khanna Effect: Chhaava To Dhurandhar

In February, he kicked off the year with the period action drama Chhaava, playing Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in his twilight years.

Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb in Chhaava.

His screen presence in Chhaava was essentially an extended guest appearance, yet he froze audiences with the steely stare of a king hellbent on capturing the Deccan plateau, no matter that he looked like a dead man walking.

Now, in December, Dhurandhar is the only Bollywood film people are talking about. One might dismiss this as social media's fleeting hype, but Akshaye Khanna's performance resonates deeply with fans who've watched the film once -- or repeatedly. What you see online is exactly that, genuine buzz.

No words to say about the directors and producers who cast Akshay Khanna who is not in social media, doesn't look at the airports, don't do podcasts, don't make link up, divorce or affair news, no PR, no reels, no post production interviews, anything.

Dhurandhar belongs to Akshaye Khanna. The actor who doesn't party, doesn't live on Bollywood hill, doesn't do cheat dance at weddings, doesn't fool around with women half his age or doesn't believe in hosting bad TV shows. The actor we all love. The real superstar AK.

He has taken Internet by storm. His spontaneous dance moves have lit🔥. He is at peak of career. Anyone in his position would've encashed it big. Ads, Interviews, Podcasts, Parties..



But Akshaye Khanna is different. Prefers to maintain his space. Not money, but peace.



Here…

Akshaye Khanna absolutely crushed it his performance as "Rahman Dakait" deserves every major Indian award and honestly an Oscar too. This is the year's most explosive music and dance.
#Dhurandhar #AkshayeKhanna

You believe him when he says in the film, "Rehman Dakait ki di hui maut badi kasaainuma hoti hai." If you've seen Dhurandhar, you know these aren't empty threats.

Akshaye Khanna As The Reel Rehman Dakait

In the film, Rehman Dakait is a ganglord from the pits of Lyari in Pakistan's Karachi. Feared and respected in equal measure in a town run by gangs -- with police playing catch-up -- he's portrayed as a Robin Hood-esque figure with a heart of gold, based on the real-life gangster of the same name. He does charity for his Baloch community and harbours political ambitions, unafraid to ruffle feathers.

Oh, and, his entry scene in Dhurandhar where he walks into a hospital as a broken father whose young son was brutally murdered is a fine piece of acting.

The story of Ranveer Singh's protagonist -- initially a poor but driven wanderer named Humza Ali Mazari from the Hindu Kush, later revealed as Indian intelligence agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi -- begins when he infiltrates the Rehman Dakait gang.

Humza uses a classic 1980s film trope: an outsider appeals to a gangster's community politics and humanity to win his trust, instigates him, and betrays him in the grand scheme of things.

As someone who is undercover and in enemy nation, Ranveer Singh's Humza has to be more stoic and controlled when it comes to his emotions. Also, our protagonist's journey is tied to Rehman Dakait's fate, so Akshaye Khanna, despite being in the so-called supporting cast, gets substantial screen time and scene-stealing moments.

The FA9LA Fever

Fans can't get FA9LA, a song with Arabic roots by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, played during Rehman Dakait's crowning as Sher-e-Baloch, out of their heads (it's even many people's ringtones now). This has everything to do with its packaging: the Dhurandhar jukebox was already out, so the song was a surprise.

Audiences saw a debonair Rehman Dakait, dressed in all-black with sunglasses, walk with lazy yet rhythmic ease that matched the beats-which weren't even new!

When Akshaye Khanna's gangster breaks into an impromptu Baloch dance with that charming smile and eventual laugh just before taking the 'throne', hearts melt. It's because he seems to be enjoying his moment in the sun -- on screen or off -- that it connects instantly with viewers.

What's Next For Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna was always a dependable performer; it's just that many, including Gen Z, are now waking up to it.

Indian audiences are praising Akshaye Khanna for Bollywood movies like Chhaava and Dhurandhar, but his earlier performances hit different

Akshaye khanna's career graph is truely a case study for many actors

Akshaye Khanna in Border (1997)

Fans are unearthing clips from his previous films and old interviews, plus his latest viral video performing puja at his Alibaug home.

Too bad for the Border 2 makers -- they couldn't get Akshaye Khanna back due to obvious reasons. If you don't know what that means, check out Border, one of his earlier standout performances.

Audiences are excited for his next film, Telugu debut Mahakali, in which he plays Asuraguru Shukracharya. Many even hope to see him in flashbacks in Dhurandhar part two, set to arrive in March.

