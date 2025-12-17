Preity Zinta Reviews <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "Not A Film, It's A Love Letter"

Dhurandhar has been receiving positive reviews since its theatrical release on December 5. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan, has stormed into the Rs 400 crore club on Day 12. Preity Zinta took to social media to express her excitement and appreciation for the film.

Preity Zinta Reviews Dhurandhar

After watching Dhurandhar, Preity wrote: "Today was a fun day. After a long time, I saw a movie in a theatre by myself. The afternoon show was packed & WOW what a ride it was! It's probably one of the best films I have seen in a long time. Raw & real, adorned with flawless performances by @RanveerOfficial, Akshaye, @duttsanjay, @ActorMadhavan, @rampalarjun, Sara Arjun, @bolbedibol, @gauravgera and every other actor. Loved the soulful and heart-thumping music & most of all LOVED the direction by @AdityaDharFilms. So hard and yet, with so much heart."

Today was a fun day. After a long time I saw a movie in a theatre by myself. The afternoon show was Packed & WOW what a ride it was ! It's probably one of the best films I have seen in a long time. Raw & real, adorned with flawless performances by @RanveerOfficial , Akshaye,… pic.twitter.com/r0AoXKsWBb — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 17, 2025

She continued: "This is not a film. It's a love letter to every unknown man, woman & patriot who has stood in harm's way to protect our country."

"3 and a half hours went by in a blink, and I'm already ready to see it again. Aditya Dhar, I have no words! When I do, I will call you and tell you how I feel & how much I loved this masterpiece. Till then, all I wanna say is don't miss it, folks! Go check it out. A big shout-out to the cast and crew for bringing this masterpiece alive," concluded Preity Zinta.

Aditya Dhar too replied to her review with gratitude.

Have a look here:

Hi Preity maam, your words truly humbled me.

When a film made with conviction and heart finds its way to someone who feels cinema the way you do, it means everything.

Dhurandhar belongs to the countless unknown men and women you so beautifully acknowledged — thank you for seeing… — Aditya Dhar (@AdityaDharFilms) December 17, 2025

Dhurandhar Box Office

Dhurandhar had a strong opening weekend, earning Rs 103 crore-Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

The momentum continued through the week, with Rs 23.25 crore on Monday and Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, pushing the total past Rs 150 crore. Wednesday and Thursday added Rs 27 crore each, taking the first-week figure to Rs 207.25 crore.

On Friday, December 13, the film collected Rs 32.5 crore, followed by Rs 53 crore on Saturday and about Rs 58 crore on Sunday. Monday contributed Rs 30.5 crore, and Tuesday Rs 30 crore, bringing the overall total to Rs 411.25 crore.

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar hit the theatres on December 5. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

The makers have also announced that the sequel is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh Film Storms Into Rs 400-Crore Club