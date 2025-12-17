Banker Couple Who Survived 26/11 Attacks At Taj Mumbai Review <i>Dhurandhar</i> And The 'Bone-Chilling Red Screen'

A banker couple who survived the 26/11 terror attacks at Mumbai's Taj Hotel shared their emotional reaction after watching Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Rajita Bagga posted on X about the film's portrayal of the attacks, describing a particular scene in the horrifying sequence as "bone-chilling".

Rajita started her post with, "I was in the Taj Hotel on the night of 26/11 with my husband @Ajay_Bagga . We were fortunate to survive the heinous terrorist attack that night and were rescued alive after 14 hours."



There was a scene in Dhurandhar where the voice recordings of the 26/11 terrorists and their handlers were played. Rajita called that particular scene "bone-chilling."

She added, "The most bone-chilling scene in #Dhurandhar for me was the red screen where the actual voice recordings of the 26/11 terrorists and their handlers were played. To hear what the handlers were instructing the terrorists to do , how brutal, inhuman and disgusting it was - just sent shivers through my body. To see the scene recreated from the other side- the handlers celebrating at every bomb going off & every person killed - if that doesn't fill us with rage and renewed commitment to national security, what else will?"

"17 years have passed but the memory of what happened and what could have happened to us just shook me to the core . Gut wrenching and painful," added Rajita.

Crediting Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar, she concluded her post, "Huge credit to Dhurandhar and its makers @AdityaDharFilms for ensuring that an entire new generation understands what truly happened on 26/11 in just those 2-3 minutes."



Aditya Dhar also reacted to Rajita's post. He wrote, "Your words remind us why this story had to be told. That moment was shaped to reflect the brutal truth. If it leaves a mark, it is to ensure we remember, stand united, and never allow such darkness to return. Thank you for surviving, for speaking, and for strengthening our collective resolve." Take a look:

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5.

