Akshaye Khanna's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Dance Moves Are Many Decades Old, Prove These Viral Videos

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, and since then, the film has been receiving rave reviews from audiences.

One track from the movie, FA9LA, featuring Akshaye, has been going viral. Akshaye's dance moves from the track have been garnering a lot of attention. The Internet has been digging up old clips of Akshaye Khanna dancing in several of his films, where his steps match those in his entry scene in the FA9LA song.

A new video has gone viral, with fans combining clips of Akshaye Khanna dancing to Aankh Jab Se Hai Ladi from the 1999 film Aa Ab Laut Chalen alongside Aishwarya Rai, and Rafta Rafta from Hulchul with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Social media has drawn similarities between his previous dance moves and his latest viral shoulder-driven groove in Dhurandhar, which looks all natural and was, in fact, not choreographed.

Internet Reactions

The video with the combined clips of Akshaye Khanna doing his viral steps for aeons had the text: "Tumko kya laga, yeh ek din ka mehnat hai? Saalo ki mehnat ka phal hai. (What did you think, this is the result of one day's hard work? It's the fruit of years of labour.)"

The caption read: "Consistency is key."

One person commented: "Nothing comes overnight, yeh step mein swag ab aaya hai (This step has swag)."

Someone else wrote: "Damn, you can clearly see the evolution", while another person mentioned: "Pura career laga diya ek step ke liye (Full career spent on one step)."

Comments like "Peedhiyon ki mehnat" and "Saalon ki mehnat" (Generations and years of hard work) also flooded the comments section.

Choreographer On Akshaye Khanna's Viral Dance Moves In Dhurandhar

Talking about Akshaye's viral dance moves, they weren't choreographed at all-they were completely spontaneous on set. In an interview with a media portal, the song's choreographer Vijay Ganguly shared the details.

He told Mid-Day: "The song is a celebration of Akshaye's character being crowned as the Sher-E-Baloch. Originally, he was supposed to enter, walk through the dancers, and sit on the throne. Seeing the scene's mood and the dancers' performance, the fantastic actor that Akshaye is, he said he would dance a bit when he walks in. None of us knew what he was going to do. Akshaye entered the scene, took it from that point, and spontaneously performed."

He added: "It was the first shot we took that day, and it was perfect. Then we did a close-up, and we were done. Akshaye knows exactly what he has to do in a scene and plays with it."

Dhurandhar boasts a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor.

