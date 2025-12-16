When Akshaye Khanna Revealed Why He Never Became A Star: "If I Don't Become Shah Rukh Khan, Does That Mean I Haven't Seen Success?"

Akshaye Khanna has long been regarded as one of Hindi cinema's most gifted performers. However, despite being part of several iconic films, the actor has often been asked why stardom eluded him.

In an old interview, Akshaye offered a candid and philosophical take on fame, success, and destiny, shedding light on why he has always been at peace with his journey.

Akshaye Khanna On Stardom

Reflecting on comparisons with his contemporaries, Akshaye explained that becoming a superstar is not merely about acting but about landing the right kind of films at the right time.

Speaking to Anurradha Prasad, he said, "As an actor, it's the films that make you a superstar. You need blockbusters like Gadar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, or Hum Aapke Hain Koun! to become a star. You can only try your best, but whether those films come your way is out of your control."

Drawing an analogy from the business world, Akshaye added, "It's like being a businessman with a 500 crore business. But unless you become Ratan Tata or Dhirubhai Ambani, does that mean you're not successful? If I don't become Shah Rukh Khan, does that mean I haven't seen success or become a star?"

'What Hasn't God Given Me?' Says Akshaye On Contentment

When asked whether he ever felt disappointed about not achieving conventional superstardom despite his talent, Akshaye was unequivocal. "No, never. What hasn't God given me?" he said.

Addressing perceptions about his reserved lifestyle, the actor acknowledged that some people believe he lives in a cocoon. He explained that such impressions stem from his personality rather than any sense of detachment, stating, "I'm not that type of person." His quiet demeanour, he implied, should not be mistaken for dissatisfaction.

Today, Akshaye Khanna is enjoying renewed acclaim with Dhurandhar. Released on December 5, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in prominent roles.

