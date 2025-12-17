<i>Dhurandhar</i> Collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh Film Storms Into Rs 400 Crore Club

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has maintained a strong box office run. The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, entered the Rs 400 crore club in just 12 days. Dhurandhar earned Rs 30 crore on Tuesday, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk, taking its total collection to Rs 411.25 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Dhurandhar had a strong opening weekend, earning Rs 103 crore - Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

The momentum continued through the week, with Rs 23.25 crore on Monday and Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, pushing the total past Rs 150 crore. Wednesday and Thursday added Rs 27 crore each, taking the first-week figure to Rs 207.25 crore.

On Friday, December 13, the film collected Rs 32.5 crore, followed by Rs 53 crore on Saturday and about Rs 58 crore on Sunday. Monday contributed Rs 30.5 crore, and Tuesday Rs 30 crore, bringing the overall total to Rs 411.25 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on X, "DHURANDHAR: THE VICTORY MARCH CONTINUES - AHEAD OF PUSHPA 2, STREE 2, CHHAAVA ON SECOND MONDAY... #Dhurandhar is on a record-smashing rampage, rewriting the box office rulebook."

About Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar hit the theatres on December 5. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.



The makers have also announced that the sequel is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026.



