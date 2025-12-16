<i>Dhurandhar</i> Collection Day 11: Ranveer Singh Film Racing To 400 Crore In India

Dhurandhar is maintaining a strong run at the box office. After crossing the Rs 350 crore mark, the film is now aiming for the Rs 400 crore milestone. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned approximately Rs 29 crore on December 15, taking its total collection to Rs 379.75 crore.



Breaking Down The Numbers

The film opened with an impressive first weekend, collecting Rs 103 crore - Rs 28 crore on Friday, Rs 32 crore on Saturday, and Rs 43 crore on Sunday.

Weekdays sustained the momentum: Monday added Rs 23.25 crore, while Tuesday brought in Rs 27 crore, pushing the tally past Rs 150 crore. Wednesday and Thursday contributed Rs 27 crore each, taking the first-week total to Rs 207.25 crore.

The second weekend witnessed an even bigger surge. On Friday, December 13, Dhurandhar earned Rs 32.5 crore, followed by Rs 53 crore on Saturday and about Rs 58 crore on Sunday. Monday added another Rs 29 crore, taking the overall figure to Rs 379.75 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted how Dhurandhar set a new benchmark with its second-weekend performance. He wrote: "WEEKEND 2 RESULTS: DHURANDHAR IS NO. 1 FILM - OVERTAKES PUSHPA 2, CHHAAVA, ALL FILMS... A historic moment at the box office - #Dhurandhar has set a new benchmark."

He added, "Here's a look at the Top 10 best-performing films in Weekend 2:

Dhurandhar: Rs 146.60 crore

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): Rs 128 crore

Chhaava: Rs 109.23 crore

Stree 2: Rs 93.85 crore

Gadar 2: Rs 90.47 crore

Animal: Rs 87.56 crore

Jawan: Rs 82.46 crore

Baahubali 2 (Hindi): Rs 80.75 crore

Saiyaara: Rs 75.50 crore

Dangal: Rs 73.70 crore"

About Dhurandhar



Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5. The action drama features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The makers have also confirmed that the sequel will hit cinemas on March 19, 2026.



