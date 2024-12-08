To "Coolest Gangsta" Sharmila Tagore, Birthday Wishes From Kareena Kapoor And Soha Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor's latest Instagram post is all about her mother-in-law, the legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, who turns 80 today. Kareena couldn't contain her excitement and shared a series of snaps to celebrate the special occasion. The first frame shows Kareena and Sharmila Tagore posing for the camera. Their wide smiles truly steal the spotlight. In the next picture, the birthday diva is seen wearing goggles and striking a playful pose. The final image captures Sharmila spending time with one of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan's sons, Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. In her caption, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Who's the coolest Gangsta ever? Do i need to say? Happy birthday to my mother in law Just the Best.. “

Reacting to the post, Kareena's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor dropped pink hearts. Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi said, “Lovely Happy birthday ma . Love u guys.”

Saba Pataudi also shared a sweet birthday post for her mother, Sharmila Tagore. She posted a series of throwback snaps to celebrate the occasion. In the carousel, we can spot Sharmila Tagore, Saif Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi, Kunal Kemmu and others. The final slide features a photo of Sharmila Tagore's mother, Ira Tagore. The caption reads, “Random shots! Just...scrolling through old pics. Here are a few. Just...happy little things Last pic..thanks to a cousin who shared it. My darling didi... ma's mother. #iratagore.”

Sharmila Tagore's younger daughter, actress Soha Ali Khan, also marked her mother's special day with an Instagram post. The first slide shows Soha lovingly planting a kiss on her mother's forehead. Next, we see a picture of Sharmila Tagore with Soha's little daughter, Inaaya. The post continues with an image of the birthday girl with her son, Saif Ali Khan, followed by pictures of Kareena Kapoor and Saba Pataudi. In the end, there is a video capturing the family spending time together. “Happy birthday my Amma,” Soha Ali Khan wrote in her caption.

Sharmila Tagore is known for her iconic roles in films such as Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, Mere Humsafar, Yeh Gulistan Hamara, Chupke Chupke, Kalankini Kankabati, and Viruddh... Family Comes First, to name a few. She was last in the 2023 film Gulmohar.