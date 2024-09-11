Saif Ali Khan On Working With Jr NTR: "He Wears His Stardom Lightly, Which I Like"

Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is all set to make its debut in theatres. Ahead of its release, the makers held a trailer launch of the film in Mumbai on Tuesday. At the event, Saif talked about his Telugu debut in Devara and shared his working experience with NTR, reported News18. The actor said, "Tarak [Jr NTR] is a very easy-going person who wears his stardom lightly, which I like. Offset, he's a very friendly and welcoming person. We shared a good, lovely laugh even on the first day. He visited me in my van while I was waiting for a shot, which made me feel very comfortable.”

Saif also praised Jr NTR for his hospitable nature and revealed that he invited him to his home and offered to cook him food. Said aid, "He invited me to his home and offered to cook food. He's one of the most hospitable people I've worked with. He's a really, really nice and very down-to-earth guy."

Talking about Jr NTR's off-screen and on-screen persona, Saif Ali Khan added, "When I saw him shooting on set, he seems to grow in stature and becomes a larger-than-life person in front of the camera, which is a very great star quality to have. And after the cut, he goes back to being a normal and fun person. It has been so nice working with him."

Jr NTR also shared his excitement about Devara's release, reported India Today. The actor teased the climax of the film and raved about the "last 40 minutes" of Devara. He said, "I can't point out one particular action sequence, or I would definitely not point out one stunt or a sequence, but I'm sure that Anil sir, Apoorva sir, and Karan sir would agree with me. I think the last half hour or 40 minutes is going to rock you all."

Devara's cast also features Prakash Raj, Srikanth and Shine Tom Chacko in key roles. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. It is scheduled to release on September 27.