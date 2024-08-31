Jr NTR's Special Birthday Gift For Mother Shalini Included A Visit To Her Hometown

Jr NTR recently fulfilled his mother's long-held wish to visit the Udupi Sri Krishna Matha temple. Just ahead of her birthday, the south star took his mother Shalini Nandamuri to her hometown Kundapura, a coastal town in Udupi district of Karnataka. He was joined by Kannada actor Rishab Shetty and director Prashanth Neel. Jr NTR shared the pictures from the trip on Instagram. It featured glimpses of their temple visit and a snapshot of them enjoying a traditional Kundapura feast. The note attached to the post read, "My mother's forever dream of bringing me to her hometown Kundapura and seeking darshan at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha has finally come true! To make it happen just before her birthday on September 2nd is the best gift I could give her."

He added, "Thanks to Vijay Kiragandur sir and my dearest friend Prashanth Neel for joining me and making this possible. A special thanks to my dear friend Rishab Shetty, whose presence and support made this moment incredibly special."

Rishab Shetty also shared the photos on his X (formerly Twitter) handle with a caption written in Kannada, which roughly translates to "In the presence of Sri Krishna…"

Jr NTR is gearing up for the release of Devara: Part 1. The film also features Jahnvi Kapoor in a key role. It will be released on September 27. During an event in Hyderabad, Jr NTR said this about Devara - "It's my promise to you all that the wait for Devara will be worth it and every fan will raise their collar in pride once the film releases," reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is collaborating with KGF director Prashanth Neel for a new untitled film. The project is scheduled to begin production in September this year. It will be released on January 9, 2026.