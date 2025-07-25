<i>War 2</i> Trailer: Jr NTR Fans Cheer For His Face-Off With Hrithik Roshan, Says "Stole The Show"

The much-anticipated trailer of Ayan Mukerji's War 2 is finally out. The Internet is buzzing with reactions. However, Jr NTR fans were one step ahead as they thronged to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana theatres to witness the trailer on the big screen. Fans couldn't keep calm during Jr NTR's face-off with Hrithik Roshan.

What's Happening

Jr NTR plays the role of an Indian Agent named Vikram in Ayan Mukerji's War 2.

The makers unveiled the trailer of the film earlier today. Some dedicated Jr NTR fans rushed to the theatres where the trailer was being screened on the big screen.

Several videos are making the rounds where fans are seen rushing into the theatres as soon as the doors open.

They are then heard cheering loudly as Jr NTR appears on screen, as they record the frenzy around them on their phones.

Another snippet also showcased fans waving flags while they waited for the trailer to drop.

Soldiers ready ??

A huge roller coaster is going to drop soon🔥🔥💥💥



Today's Main Hashtag

👉🏼 #WAR2Trailer 👈🏼



Also Use #WAR2 & @tarak9999 Mention In Every Post 💣



Use #WAR2TrailerEuphoria Hashtag For All Offline Celebration Videos.@yrf pic.twitter.com/u5u4ZwAEKl — Karnataka NTR Fans (@KarnatakaNtrFc) July 25, 2025

How Fans Reacted

Fans believe that Jr NTR is the show-stealer as they cannot stop hooting for him.

One comment read, "Every @tarak9999 film has one guarantee: goosebumps. #FansPride #War2Trailer."

Someone else wrote, "#JrNTR is breathing fire in the #War2 trailer. Stole the show."

Someone else mentioned the best shot from the trailer and wrote, "Which one is your favourite shot from the #War2 trailer??? Let me goooo first. This shot >>> WHOLE TRAILER."

Another Internet user wrote, "Lifetime settlement. If you show me a better elevation than any other actor in the YRF SPY UNIVERSE. Can't wait to witness the #WAR2TrailerEuphoria."

Background

The teaser of the film was released in May. Sharing the teaser, Jr NTR had written, "Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. #War2Teaser out NOW. #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. #YRFSpyUniverse."

The film will release in theatres on the eve of Independence Day, August 14. This is the first time Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR collaborated for a Hindi film. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji, mostly known for his romantic films.

In A Nutshell

Jr NTR fans went berserk as they shared videos of celebrating the War 2 trailer in theatres. Fans shared videos of cheering and waving flags for Jr NTR during his face-off with Hrithik Roshan.

