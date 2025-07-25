<i>War 2</i> Trailer: Internet On Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR, "Trailer <i>Nahi, Tandav Hai</i>"

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 had the Internet buzzing with some meme-worthy observations to some golden words of praise. Hrithik Roshan, who was a part of the 2019 film War, will lock horns with the superstar Jr NTR for the first time. While a section of the Internet questioned the quality of VFX, a large section of the Internet praised the impending action feast on the big screen.

A social media user wrote, "Better than the teaser. Hrithik Aura. Has no match."

Another user wrote, "Wildfire, can't get any bigger than this boss."

Another comment wrote, "Trailer nahi, tandav hai."

Another comment read, "One of the best trailer ever seen in YRF universe."

A large section of the Internet complained about VFX.

A user wrote, "Such tacky VFX for a movie with action set pieces and sky rocketed budget."

Another user wrote, "Everything lookng great except vfx."

The teaser of the film released in May. Sharing the teaser, Jr NTR wrote, "Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. #War2Teaser out NOW. #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. #YRFSpyUniverse."

The film will release in theatres on the eve of Independence Day, August 14. This is the first time Hrithik Roshan and JR NTR collaborated for a Hindi film. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji, mostly known for his romantic films.

