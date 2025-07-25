<i>War 2</i> Trailer: Hrithik Roshan And Jr NTR Lock Horns In The Name Of "India First". Bonus - Kiara Advani

The much-awaited trailer of War 2 released on Friday (July 25). Add some philosophical musings over self, identity, war, and service to a spectacular show of Hrithik vs Jr NTR in the stunning backdrop of foreign locations, and the trailer of War 2 will show how it's different from the Yash Raj Films' formula of a spy film.

Breaking Down The Trailer

Unlike Yash Raj Films' other spy movies, the trailer of War 2 opens on a contemplative note, where the two nameless warriors, played by, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, introduce themselves through their starkly different ideas of a warrior.

The only thread of commonality is they are fighting the war in the name of "India first."

Hrithik Roshan AKA Kabir says he wants to become a shadow, dissolving his familial ties, love and identity.

Jr NTR takes an oath that he will fight a battle that no one has ever fought. He will become a weapon of destruction. Either he will get destroyed or he will kill - there's no second way about it for Jr NTR.

"Death before dishonour," says Hrithik Roshan. To this, Jr NTR replies, "Service before self."

Kiara Advani enters the scene with some scene-stealing action stunts along with some romantic scenes with Hrithik Roshan.

The stage is set. Kabir said at the end of War (2019), "The war is still on."

As the battle intensifies, Colonel Sunil Luthra (played by Ashutosh Rana) reminds Kabir that they (he and Jr NTR) are warriors. But will the hero fall to save a warrior?

The trailer ends with the famous saying about Karma from the Bhagavad Gita.

Background

The teaser of the film released in May. Sharing the teaser, Jr NTR wrote, "Double the fire. Double the fury. Pick your side. #War2Teaser out NOW. #War2 only in theatres from 14th August. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. #YRFSpyUniverse."

Hrihik Roshan shared an adorable post from the last day of the shoot on Instagram. An excerpt from his long note read, "Felt a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT!"



The film will release in theatres on the eve of Independence Day, August 14. This is the first time Hrithik Roshan and JR NTR collaborated for a Hindi film. The film has been directed by Ayan Mukerji, mostly known for his romantic films.