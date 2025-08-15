13 Years Of <i>Ek Tha Tiger</i>: "First Heartbeat Of A Franchise That..." Kabir Khan On Salman-Katrina's Film

Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan and starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, clocks 13 years of release today. Kabir Khan took to Instagram to share a series of BTS pictures and also mentioned how proud he is of the film.

What's Happening

Ek Tha Tiger was one of the first and finest films in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. Kabir Khan directed the film, while Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were the lead pair that garnered a lot of love from fans.

Sharing BTS pictures from the sets of Ek Tha Tiger, Kabir Khan wrote, "Tiger... Tiger... Tiger... Thirteen years ago, Ek Tha Tiger, with the megastars @beingsalmankhan and @katrinakaif, roared into cinemas with the biggest opening in Indian cinema at that time, not just as a blockbuster romance-thriller, but as the spark that ignited what would become the now-famous YRF Spyverse. What began as the story of two spies caught between duty and love has, over the years, evolved into a sprawling cinematic universe, weaving together high-octane action, global intrigue, and deeply human emotions."

He added, "I will always be indebted to Aditya Chopra, who gave me a massive platform because he wanted Ek Tha Tiger to be a genre-defining leap for Hindi cinema, a statement that Indian storytelling could blend scale, style, and soul on an international canvas. And I'm so happy that I was able to deliver. What also makes ETT unique is the fact that we were able to deliver that level of action without much VFX support. The realness shows. The Spyverse continues to thrill audiences."

"Ek Tha Tiger was the first heartbeat of a franchise that changed the rules of the game. It was also my first collaboration with @beingsalmankhan - a collaboration that would go on to create films I will always be very proud of," concluded Kabir Khan.

Ek Tha Tiger Plot

Tiger (Salman Khan) is on a mission to retrieve data in Dublin, as an RAW agent. His path crosses with an ISI agent, Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and they fall in love. It is only later that Tiger gets to know about her real identity. They eventually hoodwink both their agencies and leave to live a life together.

In A Nutshell

Kabir Khan shared a heartfelt post on the 13th anniversary of Ek Tha Tiger earlier today. He expressed his gratitude to Aditya Chopra and also mentioned how proud he is of the film.

