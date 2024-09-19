Kareena Kapoor's Tribute To Grandfather Raj Kapoor: "Carrying His Love And Lessons With Me"

Kareena Kapoor recently completed her 25 years in the film industry. Honouring her contribution to cinema, PVR-Inox hosted the Kareena Kapoor Film Festival in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actress attended the event dressed in a modern Banarasi drape. At the event, Kareena posed for a photo with a black and white portrait of her grandfather, legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor. Sharing the image on her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Carrying his love and lessons with me, always.”

In her previous Instagram post, Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback photo with Raj Kapoor. The image also features Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and sister Karishma Kapoor. It was posted on the occasion of Riddhima's birthday. If you can't identify who's who, we are here to help. Kareena can be seen napping on Raj Kapoor's lap on the right, while Karisma is pictured standing next to her grandfather. Riddhima, the birthday girl, is seated elegantly on the left. Kareena captioned the post with, “Sister sledge. Happy birthday beautiful Ridz.” Read more about it here.

Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders released in theaters on September 13. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen in supporting roles. The plot centres on a grieving female cop who loses her child and moves to a new town. She is then given the case to find a missing child. In addition to starring in the film, Kareena is also producing the project alongside Ektaa Kapoor and Sobha Kapoor from Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films.

Next, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in Singham Again opposite Ajay Devgn. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor in important roles. The movie is the third instalment in the Singham series and a part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe. The franchise was launched with Singham (2011), followed by Singham Returns (2014). It was followed by Ranveer Singh's Simmba, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Sidharth Malhotra's Prime Video series Indian Police Force. Singham Again is releasing on the occasion of Diwali, this year.