Kareena Kapoor On Saif Ali Khan's Reaction To Film Festival Celebrating Her 25 Years In Industry: "He Wants To Come And Watch All The Films"

Kareena Kapoor added a new feather to her illustrious 25-year career. Multiplex chain PVRINOX Pictures curated a film festival to celebrate her silver jubilee in the industry. Kareena Kapoor, dressed in a black ensemble for the occasion, replied to Saif Ali Khan's reaction to this film festival. When asked about how Saif Ali Khan reacted to this event, Kareena with a broad smile on her face said, "He was extremely happy. He wants to come and watch all the movies. He's excited to come. He loves to come to PVR and watch movies. He watches most films on Fridays. So, when I told him about this, he was very excited. He wants to watch Omkara and Asoka, for sure." The Jab We Met actor added, "I am just happy that people will get to watch these movies. I feel excited, honoured and everything. You know, I am still gonna figure out what's gonna happen in the next 25 years. That's the scray part."

Titled "PVRINOX celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival" is a week-long film festival that will run over 30 cinemas halls in 15 cities from September 20 to September 27. Sharing the news on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "The blood in my veins, the magic on screen... my job I love... the fire within... here's to the next 25. Thank you to @pvrcinemas_official & @inoxmovies for curating this beautiful festival... so humbled," she wrote. Take a look:

The line-up includes Asoka (2001) by Santosh Sivan, Chameli (2003) by Sudhir Mishra, Jab We Met (2007) by Imtiaz Ali, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) by Karan Johar, and Omkara (2006) by Vishal Bhardwaj.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor shared her excitement in a statement which read, "I am honoured and look forward to the film festival curated by PVR INOX. It is exciting to think that through the film festival people of all generations will get to experience these amazing films, and I can relive the memories tied to these wonderful films. I'm eagerly looking forward to the audience's reaction to the film festival."

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in The Buckingham Murders by Hansal Mehta. The film released in theatres last week and it received mixed reviews.