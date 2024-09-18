<i>The Buckingham Murders</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Keeping Up With Kareena Kapoor's Film

After a decent weekend, the box office numbers for The Buckingham Murders saw a dip on its first Monday and Tuesday. On day 5, the crime thriller earned Rs 75 lakhs across both its Hindi and Hindi-English versions, as reported by Sacnilk. So far, the Hansal Mehta directorial has collected Rs 6.81 crore, the report added. Headlined by Kareena Kapoor, the film also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen in key roles. The storyline revolves around a grieving female cop who loses her child and relocates to a new town. She then starts investigating the disappearance of another missing child.

In The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor plays the role of Jasmeet Bhamra, aka Jazz. At the trailer launch of the film, the actress talked about her character. Kareena said, "I think a mother's love has no language. It's a feeling. So, I think being a mother I understand that a mother's love has no specific language. It's in her eyes – her love, her pain, you can see it in her eyes. That's important. I think that is what connected me to the character."

At the same event, Kareena Kapoor also shared her experience of working with director Hansal Mehta. She said, "This film wouldn't have been what it is without the man himself, the captain of the ship, Hansal Mehta. The way he has shot it, the way he has made me also kind of be the character, made me so comfortable... We loved this story idea; we loved the script... There is no one better than Hansal, to make this film that has such good content. He has stuck to the authenticity of the film.”

The UK-set crime thriller also marks Kareena Kapoor's production debut. She co-produced the film, alongside Ektaa Kapoor and Sobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Mahana Films.

Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff.