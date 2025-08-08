Hansal Mehta's <i>Gandhi</i> With Pratik Gandhi In The Lead To Premiere At Toronto International Film Festival 2025

Hansal Mehta's forthcoming historical drama Gandhi will get its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025.

Sharing the exciting update with the netizens, Mehta penned on his X timeline, "An audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance, now steps onto the world stage. Gandhi will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 as part of its carefully curated PrimeTime slate."

In a moment of pride, "Gandhi" is the first Indian series to be selected for the prestigious film festival.

"The first Indian series ever to be featured at TIFF. In its 50th year, this festival becomes the home for a story that is at once deeply personal and profoundly universal. A moment of pride. A moment of memory. A quiet revolution begins," Mehta added.

Backed by the Applause Entertainment banner, Gandhi is a cinematic adaptation of the books 'Gandhi Before India' and 'Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World' by Ramachandra Guha.

It is believed that the highly-anticipated series will cover significant aspects of Mahatma Gandhi's life - spanning from his early work in South Africa, to his role as the Father of the Nation in India's independence movement.

"Gandhi" is planned to spread across three seasons. While the shooting for the first season of the drama was concluded in August 2024, the drama is likely to reach the audience in 2025.

While Pratik Gandhi plays the titular role as Mahatma Gandhi, the project will also see Bhamini Oza as Kasturba Gandhi, Tom Felton as Josiah Oldfield, and Jaival Pathak as young Harilal Gandhi, along with Amar, Upadhyay, Libby Mai, Harry Mckeown, R Badree, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Ramdas (Priyansh Bajaj), Jonno Davies, and Simon Lennon in key roles.

The series will feature scores by music maestro A. R. Rahman.

