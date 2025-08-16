Amid Obscene Films Row, Shwetha Menon Becomes First Female President Of Malayalam Film Body AMMA

After months of speculation and controversy, actor Shwetha Menon has been elected as the first-ever female president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

What's Happening

Speaking to ANI following her historic win, Shwetha Menon said she intends to bring change to the organisation.

"I haven't planned anything..I do have an agenda...This is a very big matter...Please don't expect miracles, but we will be doing something for a change," she said.

Background

The election result came nearly a year after former AMMA president, actor Mohanlal, resigned from his post in August 2024.

His resignation, along with that of the entire 17-member executive committee, followed growing allegations of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry, as highlighted in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

The report, commissioned by the Kerala government, examined the working conditions of women in Mollywood.

The Justice Hema Committee's findings exposed deep-rooted issues within the industry, stating that a small group of 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors held dominant control. A redacted version of the 235-page report was later made public.

The state government also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the concerns raised by several female actors.

In January 2025, actor Unni Mukundan stepped down as AMMA's treasurer, citing increasing work pressure and its impact on his mental health.

Shweta Menon's Controversy

Last week, the Kerala High Court stayed proceedings in connection with an FIR lodged against Shwetha Menon under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The complaint accused her of publishing or transmitting obscene scenes from some of her past films and advertisements.

The interim stay was issued by Justice V G Arun in response to a plea filed by Menon seeking to quash the FIR. The court observed that there appeared to be merit in the contention of her counsel and noted that the procedures required before forwarding the complaint for investigation had not been followed.

"Considering the short duration within which the complaint was filed and forwarded to the police, it appears that no such procedure was followed. Registry shall call for a report from the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam regarding the procedure followed before forwarding the complaint to the police for investigation," the court said.

The High Court also issued notices to the state and the complainant, Martin Menachery, who had alleged that Menon acted in films and a condom advertisement containing obscene visuals for monetary gain.

In her plea, Shwetha Menon stated that the allegations are "mala fide" and that the offences invoked in the FIR are not applicable. She added that the films mentioned in the complaint - including Paleri Manikyam, Rathinirvedham, and Kalimannu - had all been duly censored and certified. She also pointed out that her performance in Paleri Manikyam won her a Kerala State Award for Best Actress.

Regarding the condom advertisement, Menon said it too had been cleared by the censor board years ago.

"The allegation of the petitioner (Menon) being privy to running porn sites is absurd and per se defamatory. It is submitted that such allegations are raised in a callous and irresponsible manner without any supporting material," the plea stated.

The actor also claimed that the timing of the complaint was linked to her decision to contest the AMMA elections.

Menon is known for her performances in films like Salt N Pepper, Rathinirvedham and Kalimannu.