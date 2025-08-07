Actor Shwetha Menon Goes To Kerala High Court To Set Aside Obscene Films Case

Malayalam actor Shwetha Menon on Thursday approached the Kerala High Court in a bid to quash the FIR registered against her over allegations of featuring in obscene movies and advertisements for commercial gains.

The actor, who is contesting the upcoming election for Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president on August 15, through her lawyers Unni Sebastian Kappen and M Revikrishnan told the high court that the claims are "ex facie absurd and improbable".

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the Ernakulam Police on Wednesday filed an FIR against Shwetha Menon for alleged offences under Sections 3 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, and Section 67(A) (Publishing or transmitting material containing sexually explicit acts) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The case was registered against the actor on a complaint by an activist named Martin Menachery, following which the Ernakulam CJM court directed the local police to start proceedings in the matter.

In his complaint, Martin Menachery specifically mentioned Shwetha Menon's roles in Malayalam films such as Rathinirvedam, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha and Kalimannu, along with her appearance in a condom ad, stating the actor featured in these projects containing obscene and vulgar visuals to gain financial benefit.

On the other hand, the petition by Shwetha Menon stated that the complaint is unfounded, baseless, and absurd, adding that the films she appeared in were cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification for public viewing.

She even won the Kerala State Award for Best Actress for 2009's Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, one of the many films listed by the complainant.

Amid legal trouble, a section of Malayalam cinema actors have voiced their support for Shwetha Menon.

Actor Maala Parvathi expressed suspicion over the timing of the complaint, adding the case was part of a larger conspiracy Shwetha Menon is vying for the post of the AMMA president. Actor Devan, who is also in the running for the same position, dismissed the complaint terming it "nonsense". Actor Raveendran, contesting for the general secretary's post of AMMA, also backed the actor.

If elected, Shwetha Menon would be the first woman president of AMMA in its 31-year history.

Also Read | Case Filed Against Actor Shwetha Menon For Featuring In Obscene Films And Ads