Malayalam Film Industry Condemns FIR Against Shwetha Menon For Condom Ad: "Baseless"

Several actors from the Malayalam film industry have condemned the complaint filed against actor Shwetha Menon. They referred to it as "politically motivated and baseless".

The Ernakulam Central Police recently registered a first information report (FIR) against Menon under Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, accusing her of acting in films and advertisements with alleged vulgar content for financial gain.

Actor Maala Parvathi took to social media to express her suspicion that the complaint was part of a larger conspiracy. "It may be a handiwork of somebody whose wish to head the organisation had failed to materialise. Such a conspiracy was plotted against actor Kukku Parameswaran, who is contesting for the post of general secretary," she said.

Parvathi pointed out that the complaint was lodged just as Menon is contesting for the post of president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

Senior actor Devan, who is also in the running for the post of AMMA president, dismissed the complaint as "nonsense and filed with an ulterior motive," as per The Hindu.

He said, "It will not stand the test of law. We may have differences within, but no member of the actors' body will support such a baseless allegation."

Actor Raveendran, contesting for the general secretary's post, also criticised the FIR. "The association would jointly oppose any move to defame members on the basis of such baseless allegations. An inquiry should be done on how this complaint had emerged as it was done with a malicious intent," he said.

Background

The FIR against Shwetha Menon was registered by Ernakulam Central Police in Kochi on August 6, 2025, based on a directive from the First Class Judicial Magistrate Court, Ernakulam.

The action followed a complaint filed by public activist Martin Menachery, who alleged that the actor featured in obscene films and advertisements for profit.

The complaint cites Menon's performances in Malayalam films such as Rathinirvedam, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, and Kalimannu, along with her appearance in a condom advertisement.

The police have booked the actor under the Prevention of Obscenity Act and the IT Act.

Menon, known for her roles in Malayalam hits as well as Bollywood films like Bandhan and Asoka, is contesting for the AMMA presidency in elections scheduled for August 15.

Of the six candidates who had filed nominations for the post, four, including senior actor Jagadeesh, withdrew before the last date of withdrawal on Thursday, according to AMMA sources.

The position was left vacant after Malayalam superstar Mohanlal resigned as AMMA president following the explosive findings of the Justice Hema Committee report last year.

Shwetha Menon was most recently seen in the Malayalam thriller Jankar, which released last month. Her upcoming film, Karam, an action thriller, is slated for release in September.