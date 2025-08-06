Case Filed Against Actor Shwetha Menon For Featuring In Obscene Films And Ads

Ernakulam Central Police in Kochi has filed a case against actor Shwetha Menon for allegedly featuring in obscene movies and advertisements for financial gain.

According to a report by Malayalam news website Mathrubhumi, a public activist named Martin Menachery submitted a complaint against the actor following which the Ernakulam CJM court asked local police to take action.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Obscenity Act and the IT Act.

Police have filed an FIR against Shwetha Menon, known for Malayalam films Rathinirvedam and Salt N' Pepper as well as Hindi movies Bandhan starring Salman Khan and Asoka with Shah Rukh Khan, stating that the actor allegedly acted in films and advertisements, which featured nudity, with an ulterior motive to gain profit.

The complaint specifically mentions Shwetha Menon's roles in films such as Rathinirvedam, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha and Kalimannu, along with her appearance in a condom ad.

Shwetha Menon is in the running to contest for the post of the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) in the elections to its governing body to be held on August 15. Of the six candidates who filed nominations for the post, four including senior actor Jagadeesh withdrew their nominations before the last date of withdrawal on Thursday, AMMA sources said.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal resigned as the AMMA president in the aftermath of the explosive findings of the Justice Hema Committee Report last year.

Shwetha Menon was most recently seen in the Malayalam thriller drama Jankar, which released last month. Her next film is the Malayalam action thriller Karam, slated to be released in September.