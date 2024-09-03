Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Opens Up On Being A Producer For The Buckingham Murders: "Ekta Kapoor Had The Guts..."

Still of Kareena Kapoor from the series
New Delhi:

Kareena Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The Buckingham Murders, opened up about turning a producer for the Hansal Mehta directorial at the film's trailer launch. “The film is very special to all of us. Today, language does not matter. It is not important which language are you making a film in. What matters is, what are you making. Watch what we have made. We have done this with our hearts. I want to thank my dear Ektaa (Kapoor), who had the belief and guts to always stand by me, to say ‘Okay, we are going to do this together.' Whatever we have done, we have always been super successful. I am very confident again this time. It is going to be fabulous. She has been my backbone,” Kareena said.

Kareena also talked about being an actor for over 25 years and added, “I have grown up wanting to be on the big screen, wanting to act all my life. Acting is in my blood. I don't know anything else. I love being in front of the camera. It is my passion and I want to keep doing it forever.”

The Buckingham Murders will be released exclusively in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor Khan.

