Kareena Kapoor Hilariously Decodes Her Expression In LOL Post

Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders released in theatres on September 13. A day after the film's release, Kareena Kapoor shared a no-filter picture from the sets of the film and her expressions do all the talking. She captioned it, "What are you waiting for? #TheBuckinghamMurders now in theatres..." Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai last year. It had a theatrical release on Friday.

On the film's release day, Kareena wrote, "As an actor, it's the choices one makes...And I am very proud of this choice. Please watch this story and dive into my world of crime and drama... a dream I have always had to act in or produce one... but here I got the best of both worlds. Go find a screen #TheBuckinghamMurders now in cinemas."

The titans of three different genres unite for this whodunnit thriller. Kareena Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Hansal Mehta have co-produced the project. Ektaa Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor have previously collaborated for Veere Di Wedding and Crew - both hits. The film premiered at several film festivals and it garnered tremendous appreciation at the BFI London Film Festival 2023 and the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was seen in Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma this year. Before that she starred in Jaane Jaan with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.