<i>The Buckingham Murders</i>: Kareena Kapoor's Film To Release In Two Versions

Kareena Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The Buckingham Murders. The film is all set to release in cinemas on September 13. The makers are also doing their best to ensure the film reaches a wider audience, and in an attempt to do so, they have made a decision to release the film in two versions: one in Hinglish and the other in Hindi dubbed version. The Buckingham Murders will be released in Hindi and its original version, (which is a mix of Hindi and English).

Staying true to the essence of the film Hansal Mehta cast people from the same area and the locality, due to which their accents remain very authentic and it might become a little difficult for the masses to understand, that is the reason they have taken this decision. Given the importance of reaching a wider audience, especially for a mystery thriller, and considering Kareena's massive fanbase, the makers have opted for a 50-50 strategy. This means 50% of the screens will show the Hinglish version, while the other 50% will show the Hindi version. This decision to release two versions demonstrates the makers' commitment to making the film accessible to as many viewers as possible.

The film stars Kareena Kapoor, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, it is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena Kapoor.