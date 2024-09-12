Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi-Maria Goretti At Malaika Arora's Father's Last Rites

Malaika Arora's father Anil Kuldip Mehta died by suicide on Wednesday morning in Mumbai. The mortal remains of Mr Mehta were cremated today. Malaika Arora was accompanied by mother Joyce Polycarp, son Arhaan and sister Amrita at the last rites. Malaika's friends and colleagues attended the last rites and stood by her in tough times. Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, who share a close bond with Malaika and her family, showed up. Arshad Warsi and wife Maria Goretti, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Terence Lewis, Guru Randhawa also arrived to pay their last respects. Sohail Khan, Alizeh Agnihorti, Arjun Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar, Gauahar Khan, Mini Mathur were also present at the last rites.

Malaika's mother Joyce Polycarp was accompanied by the actor and her grandson Arhaan. Joyce Polycarp can be seen breaking down as she makes her way towards the crematorium in the pictures. She can be seen consoled by grandson Arhaan.

Malaika Arora issued the first statement after her father's death on behalf of the family last night. She requested media to respect their privacy in tough times. Malaika wrote in the post, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan , Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy and Buddy." Take a look:

Malaika Arora was born in Thane near Mumbai. Her parents got divorced when she was 11 and she moved to Chembur with her mother, Joyce, and sister, Amrita. Joyce Polycarp is a Malayali Christian while Anil Mehta was from the Punjabi community and worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.