Advertisement

Malaika Arora's First Post After Death Of Dad Anil Mehta: "Our Family Is In Deep Shock"

"We kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time," wrote Malaika Arora

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Malaika Arora's First Post After Death Of Dad Anil Mehta: "Our Family Is In Deep Shock"
Anil Mehta in a throwback with family. (courtesy: joycearora)
New Delhi:

Malaika Arora, who lost her father Anil Mehta on Wednesday morning, shared a statement this evening on behalf of the family. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan , Rayyan, Casper, Axl, Duffy and Buddy."

Anil Mehta died by suicide on Wednesday morning, police said. He jumped from his apartment building in Mumbai's Bandra. The incident took place around 9 am today.

Read Malaika Arora's statement here:

Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Malaika Arora, Malaika Arora Dad
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Mandakini's Blast From The Past Also Features Mithun Chakraborty
Malaika Arora's First Post After Death Of Dad Anil Mehta: "Our Family Is In Deep Shock"
Sonam On Filming First Project Post Pregnancy: "I'm Super Excited"
Next Article
Sonam On Filming First Project Post Pregnancy: "I'm Super Excited"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com