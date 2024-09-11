Advertisement

Salim And Salma Khan, Arbaaz-Sohail And Others Visit Malaika Arora After Her Father's Death

Arbaaz Khan and his family visited ex-wife Malaika Arora

Read Time: 2 mins
Salim And Salma Khan, Arbaaz-Sohail And Others Visit Malaika Arora After Her Father's Death
Salim Khan at the Arora residence
New Delhi:

Malaika Arora's father Anil Arora died by suicide on Wednesday morning, police said. Anil Arora jumped from his apartment building in Mumbai's Bandra. The incident took place around 9 am today. Malaika Arora and sister Amrita were pictured at their father's residence. Malaika Arora's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, along with his family members, was also photographed at the Arora residence. Arbaaz's parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan were pictured arriving at the Arora residence. Arbaaz's brother Sohail and sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri were also pictured there.

Salim Khan and Salma Khan at the Arora residence. They were accompanied by Sohail Khan.

On Wednesday morning, Arbaaz Khan visited Malaika Arora's family in Mumbai.

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They continue to co-parent son Arhaan, who is pursuing higher studies abroad. Arbaaz is now married to make-up artist Shura Khan.

Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika.

